Burgess Hill Remembrance Services

Burgess Hill will fall silent on Sunday November 12 to remember the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The town will host its annual Remembrance Day Parade and service at the War Memorial and St John’s Church.

The walk will start at 10.25am from the rear Cyprus Road car park and after the wreath laying at the War Memorial there will be a Service of Remembrance at the church.

On Armistice Day, Saturday 11 November at 11am, Burgess Hill Town Council and the local Royal British Legion branch will jointly commemorate the event.

Town councillors and the Royal British Legion Colour Party will march from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial commencing at 10.50am.

This will be followed by two minutes’ silence at 11am, after which there will be a short ceremony to remember all the animals that served, suffered and died alongside the British, Commonwealth and Allied forces in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century.

Burgess Hill schoolchildren will attend a short ceremony at the animal memorial during a special service taking place on Friday 10 November at 10.50am.

Residents and businesses are invited to join all three ceremonies at the War Memorial.

Service sheets can be downloaded from the Town Council’s web site at www.burgesshill.gov.uk