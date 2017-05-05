Children’s nightlights recalled over safety fears

A range of nightlights have been recalled over fears that the products could overheat and pose a safety issue.

The children’s lights are manufactured by Brother Max, whose products are carried by Boots, Tesco Direct, Mothercare and Sainsbury’s among others.

There are two versions of the product affected by the recall, which has been prompted by what the company describe as ‘an isolated incident where the product overheated’.

The Brother Max Carry & Hang Nightlight comes in ‘Bunny’ and ‘Bear’ options - model number: 70384BL2 with barcode: 5060164670384.

A company statement reads: “The incident is being fully investigated and due to the potentially serious nature of the risk and our commitment to safety, we have taken a precautionary decision to voluntarily recall this product until further notice.”

Anyone in possession of one of these items is advised to stop using it immediately and unplug at the mains.

Affected customers can email the Brother Max helpline for a refund.

Email: family@brothermax.com

Tel: 01280 878266 - Monday to Thursday 9.00am to 5.00pm / Friday 9.00am to 3pm