Food and drink grand finalists revealed

The grand finalists in Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2017 were revealed on Monday following an intensive eight-month judging process, supported by a record 13,000 public votes.

These inspirational Sussex food and drink heroes can now look forward to an exciting night of celebrations at ‘the Sussex foodie event of the year’, the spectacular Sussex Food and Drink Awards banquet on February 1, 2017, at the Amex Stadium, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell and BBC’s Danny Pike, where the winners will be revealed and receive their trophies.

The prestigious awards trophy

Now in its 11th year, the awards are all about supporting and boosting local farmers, food and drink producers and the outlets that use and sell this superb local fare.

Starting from small beginnings, the awards have grown to become prestigious and respected, with huge support from business in the county, bringing together the whole local food and farming community.

Sussex farmer and Nuffield scholar William Goodwin, who is chairman of the judges, said: “Over the last decade, Sussex has really earned its place as one of the leading counties in the UK for producing superb food and drink and this year’s grand finalists line up offers an impressive range of first class, diverse businesses from across the county.

“The competition was really tough this year and the 30 grand finalists, 15 from West Sussex, 13 from East Sussex and two from Brighton, should feel immensely proud at making it through to this final stage in the competition.”

All the winners will be revealed at the BAFTA-style ceremony. Tickets are now on sale and include a spectacular seven-course Sussex produce banquet produced by Sodexo Prestige.

Visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz for more information about the awards and ticket sales.

The 2017 grand finalists, strictly in alphabetical order, are:

Sussex Food Producer of the Year

Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, Midhurst

Ouse Valley Foods, Piltdown

The Real Pie Company, Crawley

Sussex Drink Producer of the Year

Nyetimber Vineyard, West Chiltington

Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common

Wobblegate, Bolney

Sussex Food Shop of the Year

Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst

Eggs to Apples, Hurst Green

Tablehurst Farm Limited, Forest Row

Sussex Butcher of the Year

A C Coughtrey Butchers, Pulborough

Glyn Thomas & Son Ltd, Lindfield

Nick the Butcher, Hartfield

Sussex Farmers Market of the Year

Forest Row Village Market

Lewes Food Market, Market Tower (weekly)

Shoreham Farmers Market

Sussex Eating Experience of the Year

The Crown, Hastings

The Earl of March, Lavant

The Sussex Ox, Polegate

Sussex Newcomer of the Year

The Artisan Bakehouse, Ashurst

The Bluebird Tea Co Shop, Brighton

The Set Restaurant, Brighton

Sussex Street Food Vendor of the Year

Garlic Wood Farm, Steyning

Jah Jyot, Southwater

Pig and Jacket, Lewes

Sussex Young Chef of the Year

Rachel Burroughs, Camelia Restaurant, South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding

Anna Shopland, The Fountain Inn, Plumpton Green

Michael Sutherland, The Sussex Ox, Polegate

Sussex Farmer of the Year

Jeremy Davis and Lynne Curtis, Lynne’s Organic Farm, Eridge

Andrew and Joanne Knowles, Trenchmore Farm, Cowfold

Camilla and Roly Puzey, Saddlescombe Farm, Poynings

