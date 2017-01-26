Generation X-ers can live long and prosper

Reaching a ripe old age in financial security is one of the biggest challenges facing 40 – 60 something year olds.

Labelled ‘Generation X’, this sandwich generation is feeling under pressure; still responsible for their adult children who are calling on the bank of mum and dad, while also often meeting care costs for elderly parents.

The fear is there simply won’t be enough financial filling left to fund their own retirement but, according to Sussex IFA Mike Oliver Associates, we can all live long and prosper!

To celebrate 15 years in business, the IFA has brought together a galaxy of experts in later life financial planning and wellbeing for a free, ‘Live Long and Prosper’ seminar in Haywards Heath on Thursday February 9.

Addressing both physical and financial health issues, the seminar will cover a wide range of topics from pension and investment choices to asset protection and estate planning.

“Not only are interest rates for savings at an all-time low, but there is also a lot of confusion around the new pension freedoms and concern that people might make some costly mistakes,” says the the Haywards Heath firm’s founder and principal, Mike Oliver.

“The expectation is to have more disposable income in later life but it’s possible that this generation will be entering retirement still looking after their own parents as well as their children.

“We hope the seminar will help people explore some of these issues and reassure them that, with the right information and advice, it is possible to enjoy the good life and be financially secure in retirement.”

The ‘Live Long and Prosper’ seminar takes place on February 9, 2017 at Côte Brasserie, The Broadway, Haywards Heath from 5pm to 7pm, and will include short presentations followed by questions to the panel, with a chance to chat informally to them over refreshments.

Entry is free, but places must be booked. Contact pr@leagraham.com or call 01444 235475.

