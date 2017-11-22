Newsagent of the week: Meet Pritesh and Charul from Grahams

Meet Pritesh and Charul Patel who have ran Grahams newsagents in Haywards Heath for the past 11 years.

The couple, who have two children, moved from Crawley and say they have ‘a lot of Middy readers’ at their shop in The Broadway.

Pritesh and Charul Patel

Pritesh, 43, said: “The shop is 80 years old, people still come here at aged 90, and they used to do the paper round here.

“We have had a happy 11 years and there are still more to come, it is a great town, everyone knows everyone.

“We have regular customers who have supported us, we want to say thank you to them.

“I always recommend people who come in here to get the Middy and I encourage themto subscribe to it.

“We have quite a lot of Middy readers, 70 people who get it delivered at the moment.”

