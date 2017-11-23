Substantial letting on Bellbrook Business Park

Following extensive refurbishment Birch House, comprising some 17,000 sq ft sitting on 1.03 acres, has been let by Lawson Commercial to Westminster Teak who are relocating from Westminster House.

Birch House was originally split into two separate units and a few years ago was the home of Wealden Skills Centre until it was closed down.

Lawson Commercial partner Chris Lawson said: "We were very pleased to have been involved in yet another big letting on the Bellbrook Business Park as this transaction follows on shortly after the acquisition of the former Gunnebo 30,000 sq ft premises.

"Birch House has been extensively refurbished being put back as one large warehouse unit with some offices and extensive outside area. Westminster Teak took a new 10 year lease at a rent close to the asking rent of £110,000 pa."