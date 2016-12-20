Christmas panto builds school girls’ self-esteem

Burgess Hill Girls school took to the stage last week in a Christmas panto based on assertiveness and self-belief.

The Christmas production, Strictly Panto, depicted Cinderella’s growing belief that she was ‘capable of being the best’, despite the ugly sisters’ determination to undermine her’.

One of the show’s showstopper songs at the school in Keymer Road was ‘If I believe, anything can happen’.

Heather Cavanagh, the school’s headteacher, said: ‘The message was that Cinderella did not need a hero to rescue her as she had the skills and capability to be her own hero.

“Girls today face so many negative messages from social media and the digital world that challenge their sense of self-belief.

“At Burgess Hill Girls we try to foster a happy, confident ‘can do’ attitude which is endemic and infectious.

“This isn’t an add-on, it is a whole-school message that we try to get across to them at every opportunity. The Christmas panto is no exception!”

Mrs Cavanagh said she believes that it is ‘crucial’ to get the message about positivity over to girls at the very start of their school careers.

Judges at the panto were Lord Alan Saccharin, Lord Joseph Dreamboat and Lord Bruno Tagliatelle.

