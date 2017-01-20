Community votes in favour of neighbourhood plan

Residents of Ansty and Staplefield have voted in favour of using a neighbourhood plan to determine local planning applications.

In a referendum held on Thursday (January 19), the community was asked to vote on the question: ‘Do you want Mid Sussex District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Ansty and Staplefield to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’.

Residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of the plan with 217 residents voting ‘yes’ compared to 33 residents voting ‘no’.

The turnout was 20.6 per cent.

Neighbourhood plans are a way for local people to decide the future of their town or village.

Town and parish councils work alongside local residents to produce the plans with set out general planning policies including where new homes should be built and what they should look like.

Mid Sussex District Council will meet on February 1 2017 to consider whether the Ansty and Staplefield neighbourhood plan should be made.

