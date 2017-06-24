COUNTY NEWS: Sussex charity receives financial boost

SERV Sussex, a UK registered charity which works with hospitals in the county, has received much-needed support from Anglian Home Improvements in the form of a £500 donation.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Anglian Home Improvements carried out a nationwide community appeal to find 50 worthy causes to support across the UK.

The company was inundated with requests from the likes of community groups, schools, local organisations and charities requiring new windows or doors, a financial donation, or another gesture of support.

After careful consideration by a panel of judges, which included television and radio presenter Philippa Forrester, Anglian Home Improvements selected SERV Sussex as one of its 50 chosen causes to lend a helping hand to.

The charity works within the community, providing night-time transportation of blood and other medical items for NHS hospitals on a not-for-profit basis.

Simon Morley, county co-ordinator at SERV Sussex, said: “In order to continue to make a difference to the community, we rely heavily on funding which is getting more difficult every year.

“We are therefore extremely grateful to Anglian Home Improvements for its donation of £500 which will go towards the costs of providing this valuable service for the people of Sussex.”

Mark Ottoway, divisional managing director for Anglian Home Improvements London North & East Anglia, said: “SERV Sussex stood out to the judges for the invaluable contribution it makes to the local area, and we were delighted to announce it as one of our #50for50 winners.

“As a company which is ‘local to you’ we are passionate about showing our support for the community; and our purpose is not only to ensure quality at every step of the customer journey, but also to help create a positive legacy in the areas in which we operate. Anglian’s #50for50 campaign clearly demonstrates this, and we look forward to seeing the difference our support will make to SERV Sussex and to the other worthy winners.”

To find out more about SERV Sussex go to www.servsussex.org.uk.

