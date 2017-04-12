Cricketing anecdotes and opinion from Geoffrey Boycott

Cricketing legend Geoffrey Boycott will make an appearance at The Hawth on Thursday May 18 to present an evening of stories and anecdotes.

11th August 1977, Headingley - With a century in each of his two recent first class matches, one on his recall to the England side and the other for Yorkshire, the stage was set for a fairytale finale.

It was then that Geoffrey Boycott recorded his 100th hundred in front of his adoring home-county crowd.

In his brand new show, Geoffrey will be sharing some unseen footage from the BBC archives and some rare photographs from his private collection.

The ‘Greatest Living Yorkshireman’ will say exactly what he thinks about the current state of cricket and many other subjects.

The show will be peppered with anecdotes; there will also be an opportunity for the audience to put their own questions.

The event is organised in aid of the Professional Cricketers’ Association and will raise money for the organisation’s Benevolent Fund.

Tickets priced £26.50 are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk