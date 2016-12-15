Bail extended for former Christ’s Hospital employees

Three men arrested on suspicion of non-recent sexual offences while teachers at Christ’s Hospital School near Horsham have had their police bail extended to February 10, 2017 while police enquiries continue and police reports are considered by the CPS, Sussex Police said.

The three men had previously been bailed until today (December 15).

A Sussex Police spokesman said that a 65-year old man from Shropshire was arrested on January 29 on suspicion of indecent assault on a girl, indecent assault on a boy, and another indecent assault on a boy.

The spokesman added: “On December 12 the 65-year old from Shropshire was re-arrested in Shropshire by Sussex officers and was interviewed on suspicion of further offences against six people – five men and a woman – before being rebailed to February 10.”

A 66-year old man from North Yorkshire was arrested on January 29, 2016 on suspicion of the rape of a girl in West Sussex, and indecent assault on a girl, the spokesman added.

A 62-year old West London man was arrested on June 12, 2016, on suspicion of indecent assaults on four girls in West Sussex, the spokesman said.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.

