Boy, 15, arrested after stolen car spotted on A23

Police arrested a boy after a stolen car was recovered at Brighton Marina following a pursuit on the A23.

At 2.15am this morning (August 2) a Fiat Punto saloon, reported as being stolen from Brighton the previous day, was spotted on the southbound A23 at Albourne.

Police said the car was also spotted at a petrol station at Pyecombe, where the driver allegedly drove off without paying for fuel.

The car was followed by police down the A23 into central Brighton, reaching speeds of up to 80mph. At one point it was lost from view, and was soon afterwards found abandoned in a car park at Brighton Marina.

Following a police search of the area where the car was abandoned a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft and other driving offences.

Police said the boy is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.