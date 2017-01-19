Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Michael Kolacz, 31, of no fixed address, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, and to failing to answer bail.

Roger Johnson, 52, of Plough Lane, Horsham, was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Bolney.

Bruce Lindsay-Smith, 57, of Meath Green Lane, Horley, was fined £266, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Bolney.

Steven Rea, 46, of Colwell Road, Haywards Heath, was fined £160, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Haywards Heath.

Arron Sengar, 34, of Forge Way, Burgess Hill, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to harassment in Haywards Heath. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to an address in Haywards Heath.

Christopher Holdham, 32, of Alinora Crescent, Goring-by-Sea, was banned from driving for 14 months, with a £300 fine, and a £30 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Beech Way, Haywards Heath.

Simon Fannon, 38, of Broxmead Lane, Bolney, was banned from driving for 22 months, with a £212 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in The Street, Bolney.

Robert Young, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had been found guilty of common assault in Burgess Hill, and pleaded guilty to theft of approximately 20 provisional driving licences.

Stockbridge Sussex Ltd, of South Road, Haywards Heath, was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. A company representative had pleaded guilty to failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence.

Martin Allard, 50, of Cissbury Road, Burgess Hill, was fined £70, with £9.69 compensation, and a £30 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to theft of a bottle of vodka from Lidl in Burgess Hill.

