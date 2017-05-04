Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

William Mitchell, 29, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was given a community order with 220 hours of unpaid work, £350 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £775 costs. He had been found guilty of common assault in Burgess Hill, and admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Carl Smith, 46, of Stockwell Road, East Grinstead, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Vowels Lane, Kingscote.

Denise Hall, 56, of East End Lane, Ditchling, was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A270 at Brighton.

Nicholas Hoad, 40, of Horsham Road, Handcross, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding on the A2270 at Eastbourne.

Severin Ivanov, 28, of The Broadway, Haywards Heath, was fined £525, with a £52 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of driving without insurance in The Broadway, Haywards Heath.

William King, 27, of Kestrel Close, Horsham, was fined £70, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

Jeffrey Prince-Iles, 56, of St Francis Road, Haywards Heath, was fined £108,with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A27 at Lewes.

Richard Stevenson, 30, of Birkdale Road, Ifield, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had been convicted of driving without a seatbelt, in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath.

