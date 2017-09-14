Ex-priest charged with sex offences

A man has been charged with historic sex offences against a young girl at Warnham, Sussex Police have said.

Brian Spence, 78, also known as Macduff, a former Church of England priest, of Sutton Road, Shrewsbury, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court yesterday (September 13), to answer a summons alleging that he committed four offences of indecent assault on a girl aged under 12.

Police said that he pleaded not guilty to all offences, and the case was committed to Lewes Crown Court for a preliminary trial preparation hearing on October 11.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Sussex Police officers who investigated the allegations which were received for the first time in September 2016, have worked closely with the Diocese of Chichester’s Safeguarding Team, who have actively supported the investigation.

“Police emphasise that there are no current safeguarding issues for the church or the local Warnham community in relation to the investigation.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.