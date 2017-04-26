Former Selsey boxer avoids jail for attacking elderly parents

A former amateur boxer from Selsey has narrowly avoided jail for attacking his elderly parents.

On Monday, Worthing Magistrates’ Court heard how Mark Steadman hit his 72-year-old father on the back of the head and pushed his 70-year-old mother over while in a drunken rage at their home in East Street, Selsey on January 28.

Steadman, 49, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Magistrate Marley Isaac described his actions as ‘disgraceful and horrible’ and said: “Your parents are absolutely terrified of you. Your mother has no right to be terrified of her own son.”

Steadman was handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting or seeing his parents and was ordered to attend sessions to deal with his alcohol problem.