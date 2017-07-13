Intruders steal BMW off driveway while homeowners sleep

Police are appealing for witnesses after intruders broke into a house in Lindfield and stole a BMW car off the driveway while the homeowners were asleep.

The burglary happened between 11am on July 5, and 7.15am on July 6, in The Hollow, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “While the occupants were asleep the burglars managed to gain entry to the house in The Hollow and steal a set of car keys.

“They then took a blue BMW estate, registration number AO13 WCE, from the driveway.”

Detective Constable Gavin Percival addedd: “If you saw anything suspicious or know who is responsible please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 219 of 06/07.

