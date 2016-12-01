Katie Price’s stepfather Paul Price cleared of rape

Paul Price, the stepfather of glamour model Katie Price, has been found not guilty of raping a woman in Worthing.

Price, 53, of North Drive, Angmering, was today cleared of two counts of rape against a woman following a night out in Worthing between March 20 and 23 in 2015.

A jury took seven hours and 36 minutes to reach a unanimous not guilty verdict on both counts today, Thursday, December 1, following a trial at Chichester Crown Court.

More to follow.

