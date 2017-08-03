Man arrested after suspected armed robbery at pub

A man has been arrested following a suspected armed robbery at a pub in Crawley.

Police were called to The Swan pub in Horsham Road just after 1pm today (August 3).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A man went into the pub and demanded money from the till and threatened bar staff with what was believed to be a gun.

“He managed to get away with some cash and ran away. Officers attended and within half an hour arrested a man nearby.

“A 29-year-old from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.”

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson added: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man running away from the pub shortly after 1.10pm on Thursday.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or on 101 quoting serial 618 of 03/08.

