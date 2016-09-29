Man hit on head with concrete block outside town nightclub

A man required stitches after he was hit over the head with a concrete block outside a town centre nightclub, police have said.

Officers were called to Six Degrees nightclub in High Street, Crawley, at around 3.15am on Sunday September 18.

Police said a 23-year-old man, from the town, was hit on the head with a concrete block outside the building. He was taken to hospital where he received stitches for the wound.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a 29-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

He has been released on bail until September 29.

