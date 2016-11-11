Man jailed for sex offences against young girls

A Crawley man is starting a four and a half year prison sentence for sexual offences involving young girls, police said.

Andrew Ward, 53, unemployed, of Honeysuckle Lane, Crawley, was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday, November 10, having been convicted after a trial in September.

Sussex Police said he was found guilty of three cases of sexual assault on two girls under the age of 16 – two assaults on one girl and one on the other girl – and of taking an indecent photograph of another girl, also aged under 16.

Police said Ward will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, severely restricting his access to children, to last until further decided by the court.

Detective Constable Nicola Beard, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Team, said: “We praise the bravery of the young victims coming forward and giving evidence at court.

“Anyone with concerns about the behaviour of others in relation to children should always contact us via 101 and arrange to speak in confidence to experienced detectives.”

