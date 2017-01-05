Missing man found in Weymouth

A man from Goddards Green who went missing has been found safe and well in Weymouth, police have confirmed.

Glyn Jones, 37, went missing on Monday (January 2) at 10.30am when he left his home address heading towards The Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill, police said.

Police said Glyn was found in the Dorset coastal town at around 5pm yesterday (January 4).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.