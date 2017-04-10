Police release CCTV image after armed robbery at Co-op

Police investigating an armed robbery at a Co-op store near Haywards Heath have released a CCTV image.

At 9.44pm last night (April 9) a man entered the supermarket in Middle Village in Bolnore Village and approached a member of staff.

Police said the man revealed what looked to be a firearm and demanded to be taken to the manager.

The staff member and the manager went into the office where the manager handed over cash from a safe before leaving the store, police said.

Detective sergeant Karrie Bohanna said: “Neither staff members were injured but very shaken by what happened.

“We have some CCTV images of the man we believe is responsible.

“He is white, in his late 20s, wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, blue trousers and Nike trainers.

“He pulled something over his face while he was in the shop.

“There were four other members of the public in the store at the time and we are appealing to them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via here quoting serial 1523 of 09/04.

