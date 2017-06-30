Police seek man following bike thefts from school

Police are seeking a man in connection with several bikes thefts from a school.

Officers said two bikes, in total worth in more than £600, were taken from Holy Trinity School, in Buckswood Drive, Crawley.

On Friday, June 9, a £320 bright orange Carrera mountain bike, belonging to a 14-year-old boy, was stolen just before 2.20pm.

Three days later a 13-year-old boy had his dark blue Carrera Hellcat mountain bike with a Kenda front tyre, valued at about £300, taken at about the same time.

On both occasion police said the suspect was seen using bolt croppers to cut the locks to the bikes.

Officers have released the following image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting serial 1080 of 09/06.

Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

