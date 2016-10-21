Police warning after sheds broken into in Mid Sussex area

Police are warning residents in the Mid Sussex area to ensure sheds are locked and secure after a number were broken into recently.

A garden shed was broken into in Kemps, Hurstpierpoint, Although this was reported on Wednesday October 12 it could have happened from Monday October 10.

The shed’s padlock was removed and various items were stolen, including a chainsaw, hedge cutter and power drill.

Three other sheds were broken into in Woodsland Road, Hassocks, on Wednesday October 12.

The padlocks and fittings were broken overnight but it is not yet known what was stolen.