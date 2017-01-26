Rabbits and guinea pigs stolen from farm

Police are investigating after nine rabbits and five guinea pigs were stolen from a farm.

Police said thieves took the animals from the farm in Turners Hill Road, Crawley, on January 19.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0781 19/01/2017.

