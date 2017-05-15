Schoolboy left with broken cheek in Horsham Park attack

A 15-year-old boy was left with a broken cheek after he was attacked by a gang in Horsham Park.

Police said the boy was walking through the park at about 4pm on Friday (May 12) when he was attacked by a group of boys near the fairground.

He was punched in the face and was treated at the scene by the ambulance service. He was then taken to East Surrey hospital for further checks.

Police said the attackers left the scene in the direction of the railway station.

Police said a 15-year-old boy from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause GBH.

A 14-year-old boy from Horsham has also been arrested on suspicion of ABH and GBH with intent. Both have been released under investigation.

Detective constable Jodie Palmer said: “This was a busy time on Friday afternoon and we are asking any witnesses to come forward and help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting 1057 of 12/05.

