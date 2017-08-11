Seriously injured driver convicted of drink-driving

A man who suffered serious injuries after his car collided with a tree has been convicted of drink-driving, police have said.

Police were called to the collision on the A272 at Ansty, close to the junction with the B2036, at about 2.15am on Tuesday, June 13.

Police were called to the collision on the A272. Picture: Sussex Police

A silver Volkswagen Golf had struck a kerb and continued straight over a roundabout, before coming off the carriageway and hitting a tree, uprooting it, said police.

The driver, identified as William Flowers, 26, an engineer, of Highbank, Haywards Heath, was cut free from the vehicle and taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious leg injuries.

His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Burgess Hill, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Flowers was arrested and charged with driving with 186mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine in his system. The legal limit is 107mg.

He pleaded guilty and at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 9), and was disqualified from driving for 17 months, said police.

He was also fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer PC Jon Bennion-Jones, of the Arundel Roads Policing Unit, said: “It was a foolish decision for Flowers to drive while drunk; a few feet either way and the collision could have ended in tragedy.”

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If people know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

