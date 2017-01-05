Sharpthorne man accused of child grooming offences

A man has been charged with in connection with child grooming offences in Hove after an investigation by Brighton detectives, police have said.

Christopher Hartfield, unemployed, 41, of Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne, Sussex, will appear in court at Brighton Magistrates Court on January 26.

Hartfield has been charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming, and with attempting to incite a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity. Both offences are alleged to have taken place in Hove.

The charges, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, follow an investigation by detectives from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigation Unit.