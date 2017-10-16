Two in court charged with Horsham murder

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Horsham.

Anthony Williams was stabbed to death at a flat in Park Way on Tuesday (September 19).

Police said Nicholas Bridge, 18, from Loughborough Park, Brixton, London, and Daniel Omofeghare, 20, of no fixed abode, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (10 October) charged with murder. They were remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court for trial on May 21, 2018.

Officers added a 22-year-old woman of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and two Horsham men, aged 50 and 36, arrested on suspicion of aiding, abetting or assisting the offence are still under investigation.