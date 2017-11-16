Two rushed to hospital after drill attack outside Horsham nightclub

Two people were rushed to hospital after they were attacked by two men - one armed with a drill - outside a Horsham nightclub, police have said.

Police revealed details of the incident today (November 16) as they launched an appeal for information in a bid to trace the perpetrators.

The attack took place outside The Venue nightclub in Albion Way during the early hours of Sunday (November 12).

Police said one of the attackers armed himself with a cordless drill and along with another man the pair attacked the two other men.

The victims, both aged 22 and from Crawley, both suffered injuries and were taken to the East Surrey Hospital, in Redhill, for treatment just after 1.20am.

Police said one of the suspects was described as skinny, with short fair or light brown hair, 5’11”, aged 18-25. He was wearing blue jeans, dark trainers and a sky-blue t-shirt with a logo on the front.

The other suspect is stocky, 6’1”-6’2”, with a tanned complexion and also aged 18-25. He has a chubby face and was wearing a khaki green puffa jacket with a fur hood and dark jeans.

Officers said it is believed they may have been in the nightclub prior to the attack and they left in a black Volkswagen Golf car or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 77 of 12/11.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.