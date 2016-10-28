UPDATED: House fire suspected to be arson

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Burgess Hill yesterday (October 27) and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) and Sussex Police have confirmed the fire is being treated as deliberate.

WSFRS were called to the house fire at The Close in Burgess Hill at around midday and said they believed the occupiers were in the property.

Firefighters were called to the house fire yesterday (October 27). Picture by Eddie Howland.

They confirmed the fire occurred in a brick shed attached to the house and the house became 100 per cent smoke logged and had to be ventilated.

A spokeswoman from WSFRS said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition.

“We sent three pumps, one from Burgess Hill, one from Haywards Heath and one from Worthing.”

Sussex Police are investigating the fire and said no-one was injured.

Do you live in the area and did you see or hear anything?

Or do you have any information about the fire?

If so, get in touch with us by calling 01903 282363 or email jennifer.logan@jpress.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.