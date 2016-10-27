UPDATED: Series of fires suspected to have been started deliberately

A spate of fires in Burgess Hill are being treated as deliberate.

Firefighters were called to three fires over five days and all occured after midnight.

The first fire was in Junction Road, Burgess Hill, on October 21, when a shed was ‘severely damaged’ and other sheds on the site were to ‘believed to have been tampered with’.

The second fire occured in Freeks Lane, Burgess Hill, on October 23, when a lorry was on fire, causing severe damage to the cab frame of the vehicle.

Firefighters were then called to a car fire on the same road, on October 25, and the dashboard compartment of the car was said to be ‘severely damaged’.

A spokeswoman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said she is unable to confirm at this stage whether the three fires are linked but they were ‘believed to have been started deliberately’.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police confirmed the shed fire on October 21, after receiving a report that it had been ‘deliberately set on fire’ on the allotments at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, and a further 14 sheds had been ‘broken into but there was no report of anything being stolen’.

The spokesperson also confirmed the lorry fire on October 23, after receiving a report that a ‘C-Reg low loader lorry had been deliberately set on fire’ in Freeks Lane, Burgess Hill, however was unable to confirm the car fire on the same road on October 25.

Anyone with information can contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serials 516 of 21/10 or 49 of 23/10.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.