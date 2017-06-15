Warning after spate of bike thefts in Horsham

A warning has been issued to cyclists in Horsham following a spate of bike thefts.

Police said a number of bikes had been stolen across the town over the past four months, particularly outside the Pavilions leisure centre, in Hurst Road.

Three bikes were taken after being locked up outside the centre over the weekend. So far only two have been found.

Police said they had been working closely with Horsham District Council and other agencies to improve visibility and reduce the number of thefts in the area.

Sergeant Andy Hother, of the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The council has taken positive steps such as clearing hedges to improve visibility and displaying signage in the area in a bid to make it a safer and more secure place for cyclists to lock up their bikes.

“In addition, we have seen a reduction in the number of bike theft reports since we arrested a man in the town on May 8, and improved our partnership work with other agencies.”

Police said a 24-year-old man, from Lancing, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal a pedal cycle. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, officers added.

Sgt Hother said: “On occasions, a case can be closed if there is no CCTV, no witnesses or no description of the suspects. However, we will continue to investigate any incidents where there is evidence to do so.

“We’re taking steps to make Horsham a safer community for everyone, and I would urge cyclists to play their own part by locking their bike securely in a location that is well lit and visible.”

Anyone with information or if you have had your bike stolen you can report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/

