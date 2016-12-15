Crowdfunding appeal launched to help elderly couple robbed in supermarket

A big-hearted mum-of-four has set up a public appeal to help an elderly couple who were robbed in a town centre store.

Lucy Burchell was so touched by the plight of the couple that she is trying to raise £200 to give to them before Christmas.

Lucy, of Saxon Crescent, Horsham, said: “I would love to be able to raise this amount to give back to them to restore their faith in humanity and show them that there is still good in the community.”

Lucy, 32, who works as an assistant care manager, says she plans to hand over whatever money is raised to the police so that they can forward it on to the thieves’ victims.

“I just think it’s so sad that people can go round taking things from others, especially the elderly, and especially at this time of year.

“I just want to give something back and bring a bit of Christmas cheer.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for help in tracing two men and two women following the theft from an elderly man and his disabled wife while they were in Waitrose in Albion Way, Horsham, on December 9.

The man’s wallet, containing five bank cards and around £180 in cash, were taken but he did not realise until he returned home.

PC Russ Watson said: “The theft has left the victim and his wife extremely upset, but luckily he realised his wallet had been stolen and managed to cancel his bank cards before they could be used.”

Anyone who knows anything about the theft is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 793 of 09/12.

Meanwhile, to donate to Lucy’s fund to help the couple, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lucy-burchell?utm_source=facebook