Developer submits plan for 300 new homes in Haywards Heath

A planning application has been submitted to build 300 new homes in Haywards Heath.

Documents have been lodged by a developer to Mid Sussex District Council.

The application, which is pending consideration, was submitted on October 21 and is for 333 new homes in Rookery Farm, in Rocky Lane.

The outline application also includes 30 per cent affordable housing, the provision of public open space, and vehicular access from Rocky Lane.

The application was submitted by Rodway Planning Consultancy, based in Victoria Road, Shoreham By Sea.

