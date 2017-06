Train services between Haywards Heath and Brighton are delayed, as a result of a track defect on the line.

Southern Rail said Network Rail engineers are dealing with the fault near Preston Park.

It means services are currently unable to operate southbound between Burgess Hill and Preston Park, the rail company said, and that some services may divert via Lewes.

Disruption is expected until 8pm tonight (June 20).

