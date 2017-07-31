Dream honeymoon ‘turned into a nightmare’ for newly-weds

A Sussex couple say their dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare when they were stricken by illness at their holiday hotel.

Jessica and Andrew Whittington are among 26 holidaymakers who have now instructed lawyers Irwin Mitchell to investigate an outbreak of gastroenteritis at the five-star Jaz Aquaviva Resort in Egypt.

Honeymooners Jessica, 35, and Andrew, 39, travelled with their children Max, 12, and Mia, five, to Egypt from their home in Horsham for a week-long stay in June.

But the family say the holiday - booked with First Choice - was ruined because all the family, except Mia, fell ill and they were still experiencing symptoms a month later.

Lawyers say that Jessica first suffered from severe diarrhoea and stomach cramps two days into her honeymoon and was twice put on an IV drip by the resort’s doctor.

Nichola Blackburn, an international personal injury specialist for Irwin Mitchell, said: “Gastroenteritis can have serious, long-term health implications for those affected.

“We are now representing over 25 people who were affected by illness at the Jaz Aquaviva Resort following holidays this spring and summer.

“Many of our clients are giving us similar descriptions of their time at the resort and the problems that they faced.

“We would encourage anyone who stayed at the Jaz Aquaviva Resort this year and has since experienced gastric symptoms, to see their GP at the earliest available opportunity. We would also like to speak with them as they may be able to help with our investigations.”

Jessica, who works as a self-employed cleaner, said: “Andrew, Max and I all felt unwell early into the honeymoon and unfortunately we still continue to suffer from our symptoms.

“I have travelled to Egypt eight times and never fallen ill before.

“This was meant to be our honeymoon, a dream holiday. We saved up for two years to afford it, but it ended up being a nightmare that we still haven’t recovered from.”

A First Choice spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to hear about these customers’ experience during their holidays earlier this year. As we understand this is now subject to legal proceedings we are unable to comment further at this time. We closely audit all resorts to which we operate to ensure that health, hygiene and comfort levels are maintained in line with industry standards.”