Drivers warned as Met Office issues second fog warning for Sussex

Another warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office for this evening and tomorrow morning (Thursday October 27).

The Met Office say: “Patches of fog are likely to form readily in rural areas during Wednesday evening, becoming more widespread and locally dense overnight and at first on Thursday morning.

“Please be aware that low visibility could lead to extended journey times and difficult driving conditions in places.”

The Chief Forecaster said: “Under clearing skies, patchy fog is expected to develop during Wednesday evening, initially in rural areas, but becoming more extensive across southern parts of England overnight, both at low levels and on hills.

“Visibilities will be very variable, but as low as 50-100 metres in places.”

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning is from 7pm this evening until around 10am on Thursday and covers the whole of Sussex.

This is the second successive evening the Met Office has issued a warning, although last night’s was just for West Sussex.

Readers in the West reported encountering very localised thick patches of fog.