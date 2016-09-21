Bid for new Church of England school in Burgess Hill

A bid is to be submitted to the Department for Education for the opening of an all-through Church of England school in Burgess Hill.

The Docese of Chichester Academy Trust (DCAT) said it hoped to open the school in 2019 as part of the Northern Arc development.

Despite delivering education with a Christian ethos, the school would be open to all children, no matter their faith or lack thereof.

Lesley Gannon, chief executive officer of DCAT, said: “Our school will be needed to support the new community in the Northern Arc area of Burgess Hill where 5,000 new homes are planned in the next few years.

“At present there is no Church of England school in Burgess Hill and so this is an exciting opportunity for us.”

If approved, the school would adopt a staggered approach to admission, taking reception children in 2019 and its first Year 7 pupils in 2022.

Once at capacity, it would be educating 60 children per year group in the primary phase and 180 per year group at secondary level.

A public meeting is to be held at St Lawrence CE Primary Academy, in Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint, at 6.30pm on Tuesday (September 27), where the proposals will be outlined and visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions.

A survey is also available online at www.burgesshillceallthroughschool.org for those who would like to find out more and make their views known.

