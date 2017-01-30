Councillors to call for more special needs school places

A motion is to be submitted to Burgess Hill Town Council regarding the need for more special education provision in West Sussex.

The motion, from Councillor Janice Henwood (Lib Dem/Meeds) and Councillor Anne Jones (Con, Meeds), will be submitted to an ordinary meeting of the council this evening (January 30).

It will ask the county council to recognise the need for more provision for pupils with special educational needs, to provide more places in special education schools such as Woodlands Meed, and to provide more resources in mainstream schools for those with special needs.

The meeting will be held in the council offices at 96 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, starting at 7pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.