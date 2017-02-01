School celebrate's Mrs Day's magnificent milestone

Staff and children at Blackthorns Community Primary Academy have helped one of their number celebrate an impressive milestone.

Angela Day, who works in the school office, has been at Blacklands for 25 years.

Mrs Day arrived at the school, in Blackthorns Close, Lindfield, on January 7 1992 and, since then, has worked for four headteachers and seen more than 1,000 children pass through on their educational journeys.

She has also served as a governor and on the Parent Teacher Association.

Described as much-loved, dedicated and committed to the school, Mrs Day was the guest of honour at a special assembly.

Each class prepared poems, songs and films to mark her achievement and to say thank you for everything she had done for the school, staff and families.

A collection among staff and families raised more than £400, which has been spent on a mini-break for Mrs Day and her husband.

She was also presented with gifts from the academy’s governing body and the University of Brighton Academies Trust.

In a thank you message, Mrs Day said she had been "overwhelmed by everyone’s kind words and generosity", adding that she and her husband were looking forward to their break.

She added: "My special assembly was brilliant and the children were amazing. They made me some beautiful cards which I will treasure forever. Some of the things they wrote made me cry but others made me smile!

"I feel very privileged to be able to play a small part in your children’s lives as they make their journey through primary school and onto the next step in their education."

