School’s new log cabin library wins praise from authors

Pupils of Burstow Primary School dressed up as their favourite literary characters for the official opening of their new library.

Horley Town Mayor Mike George was alongside acting headteacher Claire Hodgson, staff and pupils to open the Pavilion, a new library and resource centre at the heart of the ‘good’ Ofsted rated village school.

Burstow Primary School pupils and staff dress up as book characters as Horley town mayor Mike George opens their new library, The Pavilion.

The teacher responsible for the developing the Pavilion, Rosemary Coleman, English Lead, dressed as Wally of ‘Where’s Wally?’ fame, was delighted with how the project has turned out.

She said: “The school has made an incredible investment in the Pavilion which will help pupils to read, learn and explore the wonder of knowledge and fire their imagination and creativity.”

The Pavilion, which is housed in a log cabin style pavilion houses over 5,000 books, CD and computers with the purpose of helping pupils to boost their love of reading and enhance their knowledge in line with the new curriculum.

More than 1,000 books have already been borrowed.

It is run by a team of volunteer Year 5 and 6 pupils has been praised by children’s authors Gareth Jones, Dennis Bond and Horley illustrator and animation director, Gary Andrews.

They have described the centre as outstanding and ‘the best school library they’ve seen’.

Faith Thompson aged 10, who is a pavilion volunteer librarian said: “I love being part of the pavilion team as it has given me confidence to recommend books to other students and it is my favourite place in the school to be.”