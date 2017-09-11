Time to apply online for secondary school places

West Sussex families can go online to apply for a secondary school place for their child from today (Monday September 11).

Parents of pupils due to move up to secondary school next year need to apply for a school place. The deadline for applications is Tuesday October 31.

Richard Burrett, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “The online process is quick and simple and you will receive an automatic email acknowledgement so you’ll know your application has been received.”

Parents can get more information about the applications process by going to www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions

If you are unable to apply online you can request a form by phoning 033 301 42903. The form should then be posted by recorded delivery so that it arrives before the application deadline.

Applicants will be notified of place offers on Thursday March 1 2018. They can opt to have that information sent by email so they get it on that day.

Some tips to remember when applying are:

• You can apply for up to three different schools. You must rank the schools in order of preference. The first school should be the one you would most like your child to go to.

• You are advised to use all three preferences and enter your catchment school as one of your preferences (you can find out which catchment area you are in at www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions). If you want your child to be considered for a place at their catchment school you must include this as one of your three preferences.

• If you apply after the deadline (31 October 2017) you are far less likely to get a place at one of your preferred schools.

Richard added: “We will try to meet parental preferences wherever possible. To help us to do this it is very important that applications are submitted on time and filled in correctly.

“Please remember it is the responsibility of parents or carers to apply for a school place.”

Parents of younger children will be able to apply for places at primary, infant and junior schools from Monday 2 October 2017.

West Sussex County Council admissions officers are available to help parents through the admissions process. Parents can telephone 033 301 42903 or email admissions.north@westsussex.gov.uk or admissions.south@westsussex.gov.uk



