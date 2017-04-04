Famous Sussex gardens may re-open to the public

One of the finest gardens in Britain - Leonardslee at Lower Beeding - may soon be re-opened to the public.

Leonardslee House and Gardens, set in more than 200 acres, have just been put up for sale.

One of the lakes at Leonardslee Gardens SUS-170404-120402001

Before they closed in 2010, the gardens attracted around 50,000 visitors a year.

Now the country estate has been put on the market by the commercial property advertising company GVA acting on behalf of receivers.

The gardens include seven lakes, renowned ornamental rock gardens, parkland and woodland - along with collections of wallaby, deer and carp.

GVA say that ‘offers are invited’ but have not put a price on the property.

