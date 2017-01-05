Final phase of major Burgess Hill housing development submitted

The last phase of a major housing development in Burgess Hill has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.

Croudace Homes submitted the third phase of the Kings Weald development on December 21, which could see 180 houses and apartments added to the former Keymer Brick and Tile Company site off Nye Road.

If accepted by the district planning committee, this would bring the total number of dwellings to 475, of which 143 will be affordable.

A new doctors’ surgery and community centre was approved for the site in phase two on November 10 along with 170 new homes, which followed the first phase of 125 homes.

Since the approval of the outline masterplan and phases one and two, significant clearance and enabling works and infrastructure has commenced.

The concept design for phase three will build on the ‘distinctive character’ previously developed for the wholly residential development.

Previous concerns over the major development included the proposed height of the three-storey flats, which some argued would ‘overlook’ adjacent roads, Mansion Close and Rolfe Drive.

