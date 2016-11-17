Gogglebox duo to open beauty salon

A new beauty retreat is opening in Sussex next month and the company is putting on a launch day, which will see Gogglebox couple, Stephen and Chris cut the opening ribbon.

Vanilla Pod Beauty, based in Worthing, is expanding to its new premises, in Broadwater Street East, due to its recent success and growth.

The launch day is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and customers will be greeted with a glass of Prosseco, a goody bag and money off any treatments booked or paid for on the day.

Salon manager, Emma Hopper, 27, of Worthing, said her team had ‘doubled in size’ and she was ‘super excited’ to welcome some more highly trained professionals on board.

She said: “Our staff team has doubled so we will have everyone showcasing their talents, including professional make-up, fibre glass nail extensions and lip fillers.

“Plus – we will also be giving away a free set of 3D brows.”

Vanilla Pod Beauty Spa Worthing has provided specialist beauty and cosmetic treatments for both men and women for more than eight years, with more than 2000 clients travelling from all area’s as far as North London to the South Coast.

