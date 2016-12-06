Golf club comes to the rescue of bus in crisis

Hassocks Golf Club has been hailed a hero after saving a community bus ‘in dire straits’.

The Bluebird Community Partnership, who operate the Hurst and Hassocks Community Bus hit crisis when their long standing arrangement to park their bus in the South Downs Nurseries Garden centre, in Brighton Road came to an end.

However, the golf club, in London Road, came to the rescue and offered a parking spot for the minibus.

“We were delighted when the golf club agreed for us to be able to park in their car park. It means that the service can continue,” said Matt Roberts, of Bluebird Community Partnership.

He added: “The bus has been operating for many years and is a vital link between the surrounding villages and Hassocks. Many people who would otherwise be isolated by having no reliable public transport available use the minibus to stay connected and get out and about.”

The garden centre needed the parking space back at short notice and since the minibus had been desperately trying to find a suitable spot.

Greg Kemsley, course manager at the Golf Club, said: “When Matt from the community bus contacted us we were happy to help!

“We realise the importance of community groups – the guys at Bluebird do a really great job and we always see the minibuses going past.”

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/