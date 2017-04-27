Greenfingers invited to garden fair

Greenfingers in Crawley are invited to a garden fair next month.

The New Horizons Appeal, in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, is inviting the public to their annual Garden and Local Produce Fair which will take place in Cuckfield Park on Thursday May 18.

The prestigious fair has become known as West Sussex's 'mini chelsea'. Picture: St Catherine's Hospice

The prestigious fair has become known as West Sussex’s ‘mini Chelsea’.

It brings together a range of established traders to sell quality products including specialist plants, gardening products and locally produced food.

Liz Kitchen, New Horizons chairman, said: “By supporting our Garden and Local Produce Fair, you’re helping St Catherine’s be there to provide expert end of life care to local people when life comes full circle.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming people to the fair and would like to thank Strutt and Parker and Thakeham for their support in helping us host this fantastic, spring day out.”

The fair brings together a range of established traders. Picture: St Catherine's Hospice

The event is a favourite in many people’s calendars, with many traders returning year on year.

As well as gifts to buy, homemade cakes and lunches will also be available, and if anyone fancy’s indulging there is a chance to buy advance tickets for a bubbly breakfast, which also gives you a sneak preview of stalls ahead of general public entrance.

Last year the fair attracted more than 800 visitors and raised more than £6,000 for the hospice.

Since 1989, the New Horizons Appeal has raised more than £2 million for St Catherine’s with the support of people who attend their events, which also include a lunch club, charity golf day and Autumn Gift Fair.

Advance tickets for the special bubbly breakfast and stall preview, from 9am are £12.50.

General public entry will be £5 per person with the fair open from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

For more details and to book bubbly breakfast tickets please visit: www.stch.org.uk/newhorizons.

Or contact Suzanne Connor on 01293 447367 or email newhorizons@stch.org.uk.

