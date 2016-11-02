Haywards Heath Town Council urges residents to back Neighbourhood Plan

Haywards Heath Town Council is urging residents to vote ‘yes’ in support of the town’s Neighbourhood Plan.

The document has taken years to prepare, and sets out policies to help shape the future of the area. In order to be formally adopted, it must be backed by more than 50 per cent of voters in a referendum, to be held on Thursday, December 1.

A Haywards Heath Town Council spokesperson said: “The Neighbourhood Plan has been developed for local people by local people. We started to write the Plan in July 2011 and during the intervening five years there have been six public consultations, so residents have significantly shaped this proposal for the Town’s future.

“We have listened to members of the public and reflected their opinion on issues such as providing more open space and new allotments, and protecting parks and playing fields.”

On news of Mid Sussex District Council’s approval of the Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan, the spokesperson continued: “The Town Council has had to take some tough decisions on the location of housing, driven in no small part by Central Government. It has created policies that will help control unwanted development and protect green spaces such as Clair Park, Beech Hurst, Victoria Park, Muster Green and existing playing fields. The Town Council also wishes to provide new community infrastructure including allotments, a cemetery and a country park, and to protect the provisions at the Dolphin Leisure Centre and Clair Hall, and has proactively identified the need for a new school.

The Town Council urges the residents of Haywards Heath to read the Neighbourhood Plan, which also sets out policies affecting employment, parking, the visual impact and vibrancy of the Town. Additionally, the Town Council aims to collect monies for much needed infrastructure improvements.

“The success of the Neighbourhood Plan at referendum, which requires over 50 per cent of the vote to be in favour, will mean that the Plan will form part of the local Planning Framework. Therefore, the Town Council asks that Haywards Heath residents vote a resounding “Yes” to supporting the Neighbourhood Plan because it holds the key to the local community controlling the future of Haywards Heath. Without it, residents will lose all control of the town’s destiny.”

Polling stations across the five Haywards Heath wards will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday December 1.

All those registered on the Electoral Roll and living within the Haywards Heath Town boundary will be eligible to vote and should have received a Polling card.

Eligible voters can apply for Postal votes (by 16th November 2016) and Proxy votes (by 23rd November 2016).

Residents not on the Electoral Roll, but wishing to vote in the referendum are required to be registered by Tuesday 15th November 2016.

The Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan can be found by following this link: www.haywardsheath.gov.uk/Neighbourhood-Plan-.aspx

